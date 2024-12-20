Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in TISS Guwahati Off Campus Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off Campus Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate and Research Assistant for the project “Community Knowledge Platforms for Collective Action through Participatory Landscape Planning and Management in Assam and Meghalaya.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 28,000 per month (consolidated)

Essential Qualifications:

A postgraduate degree in Social Sciences, Environmental Studies, Rural Development, Media

Studies, Journalism and/or related fields with at least 55% marks

Desirable Skills :

(i) Past experience in research, project management, or fieldwork, preferably in the North-East

region of India.

(ii) PhD in Social Sciences, Environmental Studies, Rural Development, or related fields.

(iii)Strong interpersonal and communication skills (creation of reports, and knowledge products)

for engaging with diverse stakeholders.

(iv)Knowledge of languages will have added advantage.

(v) Knowledge of participatory methodologies, GIS mapping, MIS and sustainable development

practices.

Job Roles :

(i) Assist in planning, implementing, and monitoring project activities across Assam and

Meghalaya.

(ii) Coordinate with stakeholders, including project partners, government bodies and local

communities.

(iii) Conduct field-based research on participatory landscape planning and management.

(iv) Documentation of best practices relevant to the project.

(v) Facilitate workshops, focus group discussions, and training sessions for implementing

organisations.

(vi) Promote knowledge-sharing and collective action with the communities and organisations

(vii) Assist in preparation of detailed project reports, including monthly progress updates and a final project summary.

(viii) Handle documentation, correspondence, and financial reporting related to project activities.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 18,000 per month (consolidated)

Essential Qualifications:

A postgraduate degree in Social Sciences, Environmental Studies, Rural Development, Media

Studies, Journalism, and/or related fields with at least 55% marks.

Desirable Skills:

(i) Experience in research, project management, or fieldwork, preferably in the North-East region.

(ii) Knowledge of local languages.

(iii) Strong interpersonal and communication skills for engaging with diverse stakeholders.

(iv) Knowledge of preparing small media clips, (assisting)designing brochure, handling social

media pages, etc.

Job Roles :

(i) Assist in planning, implementing, and monitoring project activities across Assam and Meghalaya.

(ii) Facilitate coordinate with stakeholders, including project partners, government bodies and local

communities.

(iii) Conduct field-based research on participatory landscape planning and management.

(iv) Documentation of best practices relevant to the project.

(v) Facilitate workshops, focus group discussions, and training sessions for implementing organisations.

(vi) Foster knowledge-sharing and collective action with various stakeholders.

(vii) Provide logistical support for meetings, workshops and training programmes.

How to apply :

Candidates should email their CV and a cover letter to [email protected] by the

application deadline 03.01.2025.

Mention the subject line: “Application for Research Associate/Research Assistant- Community

Knowledge Platforms.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here