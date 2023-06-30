Assam Career : Tingkhong College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tingkhong College Assam.

Tingkhong College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Physics : 1

Zoology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68, dated 24/01/2022. Candidates must have NET/ SLET/ SET and candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit : Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation as per Govt. Norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs.1500 (Rupees Fifteen Hundred Only) drawn in favour of Principal, Tingkhong College payable at SBI, Tingkhong Branch (IFS code: SBIN0007327). The applications must reach the Principal, Tingkhong College, Tingkhong, Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN- 786612 with July 13, 2023

In case of postal delay, the candidates can mail the e-copy of their application to tingkhongcollege@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here