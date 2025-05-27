Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist in the BIRAC sponsored research project entitled “Developing a Climate Resilient Technology Utilizing the Indigenous Plant Growth Promoting Microbes for Growing Vegetables in the Rice Fallow Land of Assam” under the Principal Investigator Prof. Rupam Kataki, Department of Energy in 2025. The appointment is initially up to 31st March, 2026. It may get extended based on the performance of the incumbent and duration of the project.

Name of post : Project Scientist

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Science, Technology, or Agricultural Science, a Ph.D. in a relevant or aligned field, and have at least three publications. Preference to candidates with research experience related to the project and a suitable research mindset.

Consolidated emolument: Rs. 62,500/- (Rupees sixty two thousand five hundred) only per month (Fixed).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age limit: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India rules

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether in the Department of Energy, Tezpur University. Time is at 10.00 a.m. and date is on 11/06/2025

Also Read : Wari Chora : A unique trekking & kayaking destination of Meghalaya

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) may appear before the Interview Board physically with all original and self-attested photocopies of marksheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), publications, any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) at 10.00 a.m. on 11/06/2025.

Interested candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with detailed CV to Dr. Rupam Kataki (Principal Investigator), Professor, Department of Energy, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam – 784028, via e-mail at [email protected] on or before 07/06/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here