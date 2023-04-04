Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a temporary position of Project Associate-I(without NET/GATE)/Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an Indo-French collaborative research project entitled, “Phosphorus-stabilized highly reactive boron species: synthesis, bonding and applications” funded by the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA) under Prof. Ashwini K. Phukan, Department of Chemical Sciences.

Name of post : Project Associate-I / Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA with NET/GATE (for JRF) or without NET/GATE (for Project Associate-I).

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month plus HRA as admissible for JRF and Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand) only per month plus HRA as admissible for Project Associate-I.

Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to the Principal Investigator through email: ashwini@tezu.ernet.in and subjected as “JRF/Project Associate-1 CEFIPRA Project.”

Last date for submission of applications is April 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here