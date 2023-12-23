Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SVCL Assam.

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Investment Associate.

Name of post : Senior Investment Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduates with minimum 60% marks / equivalent CGPA score. Preference will be given to:

(i) Graduates in Engineering,

(ii) Chartered Accountants,

(iii) Post graduates in any subject including those holding 2 year full time degree / diploma in Management,

(iv) Chartered Financial Analyst.

Experience :

The candidate should have at least 3 to 5 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in one or more areas viz. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, Fund Raising, Early Stage Financing, Project Appraisal. Experience as founder of a start-up will be an added advantage.

Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled in application as per the format available on SVCL’s website with a recent passport size photograph along with resume on or before January 12, 2024 by e-mail to recruitment@sidbiventure.co.in or by post with the subject “Application for the post of Senior Investment Associate – Guwahati” addressed to Chief Executive Officer, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, SIDBI, Swavalamban Bhavan, C-11, G-Block, 2nd Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here