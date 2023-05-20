Assam Career : SSUHS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Assam.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Registrar.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 78800/- to Rs. 209200/- + other allowances as admissible under the Rules (Academic Level 12)

Also Read : 5 beautiful looks of Manushi Chhillar in dreamy flowy outfits

Qualification : PG Degree in any branch of Medical Science from any recognized University

OR

Master degree in any discipline with atleast 55% of marks or an equivalent grade with PhD

Experience :

For Medical Candidates : Assistant Professor with minimum 5 years teaching / research experience

For Non-Medical Candidates : 9 years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level-10

Also Read : Space Wedding : Do you want to get married in space ? Call this company

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in a sealed cover marked “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY REGISTRAR” addressed to the Registrar, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, 2nd Floor, Gauhati Medical College Building, Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam on or before 20th June 2023

The soft copy of the filled in application form is also to be sent to University email ssuhs_assam@yahoo.in

Application Fees : The applicants are to pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 2000/- only through Demand Draft in favour of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences payable at SBI GMC Branch

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here