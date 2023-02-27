Assam Career Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University Assam.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Professor in Physical Education

No. of posts : 3

Scale of pay : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i. An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria of UGC University (Appendix I1, Table 2 of UGC guideline).

ii. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at an equivalent level at the University/ National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. i. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/ industry, who has made a significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years experience

Age : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Controller of Examination (CoE)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii. At least 15 years of experience as an Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in Academic level 12 and above including as an Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of Higher Education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age : Preferably below 57 years

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii. At least 15 years of experience as an Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in Academic level 12 and above including as an Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of Higher Education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age : Preferably below 57 years

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/Documentation Science with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii. At least 10 years as a Librarian at any level in a University Library or Ten (10) years of teaching as an Assistant/ Associate Professor experience as a College Librarian.

iii. Evidence of innovative Library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

iv. A Ph.D. degree in Library Science/ Documentation/archives and manuscript keeping.

Age : Preferably below 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sasu.ac.in/ up to March 13, 2023

Candidates should printout the completed online application form along with self-certified necessary enclosures and post the same to “The Recruitment Cell, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, 2nd Floor, DICC Building, Dibrugarh, Assam -786003”. The envelope containing the application form should reach the university on or before March 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here