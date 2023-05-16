Assam Career : Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical career in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Optometrist, Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant and GNM Nurse on contractual basis.

Name of post : Optometrist (Contractual)

Qualification : B. Optometry

Experience : Minimum one year experience in the same role

Age : Not above 30 years

Name of post : Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant (Contractual)

Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant and Nursing from a recognized Institution

Experience : Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Age : Not above 25 years

Name of post : GNM Nurse (Contractual)

Qualification : GNM

Experience : Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Age : Not above 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications along with relevant documents to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028

Last date for submission of applications is 21st May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here