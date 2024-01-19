Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SPP College Namti Assam.

Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College Namti Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in English.Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Namti emerged as the milestone in the field of higher education in greater Namti under the auspices of the founder Principal Sri Durgadhar Bora and a group of visionary persons in 1970. The College has a history of a number of years of dedicated service towards creating awareness in the neighbourhood and developing infrastructure and facilities for imparting education in this historic region.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : PM Modi reveals that postal stamps are smallest forms of history books

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age:

38 years on 01-01-2024(Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for

PwD candidates.

Also Read : Mr. Bhatura : The restaurant that has come up with an interesting ad campaign that is going viral

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format (available in the college website) by the DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards with Mobile No & E-mail ID and other relevant documents along with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/-(Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, SPP College, Namti payable at SBI, Chapangani Branch (IFSC: SBIN0007429).

The applications must reach the Principal, SPP College, Namti, Sivasagar-785684, Assam within February 1, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here