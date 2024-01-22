Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officer. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984 to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports. SAI has altogether been entrusted with the objectives of promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level also. SAI was set up as a Society registered of Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt. of India for identification of talents.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 7

Essential Educational Qualification :

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognized University/Institution.

Essential Experience:

5 years of experience.

OR

PGDSM with 3 years of experience.

OR

PG/DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR or equivalent also with 2 years of experience.

Desirable:

2 years’ experience in the field of sports for MBBS

OR

1 year experience also in the field of sports for MBBS with PGDSM/ PG/ DNB in Sports medicine/

Orthopedics/ PMR/ or equivalent altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/

Closing date for submission of online application: 03.02.2024 (05.00 PM)

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria and experience altogether may submit their application, the prescribed self-attested photocopies of certificate/documents and passport-size photographs via the SAI Online portal below. Applications through other means will not be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here