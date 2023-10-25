Assam Career Spices Board Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Spices Board.

Spices Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Legal Consultant.

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Having Master’s Degree/ Bachelor’s Degree of Law from a recognized University or Institute in

India, recognized by the Bar Council of India.

b) Should be registered as an advocate in the Bar Counsel in terms of Advocate’s Act, 1961.

c) Must have excellent written and oral communication and interpersonal skills

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ of post qualification experience in handling court cases of any Central or State Government Ministry/Department/PSU/Autonomous Bodies in High Courts/ District Courts/Tribunals/Private Sector.

Remuneration : Rs. 50,000/- to Rs.60,000/- consolidated pay based on Qualifications and Experience

How to apply : Candidates may forward the duly filled in application in the prescribed proforma, along with all relevant enclosures, to the Director (Administration), Spices Board, Sugandha Bhavan, N.H. By Pass, Palarivattom P.O. Kochi – 682 025 latest by 16th November 2023, 5 pm.

The envelope containing the application form should be clearly labelled “Application for the post of Legal Consultant”.

Application can also be sent by e-mail to the following email address: spicesboardlegal@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here