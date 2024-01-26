Applications are invited for recruitment of 271 vacant positions or career by SLPRB Assam.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of 271 vacant positions or career under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam.

Name of post : Constable (Grade III)

No. of posts : 269

Educational qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Other Qualification (for candidates except Ex-Servicemen) : Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate altogether.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000 – 60500/- with Grade Pay Rs.5600/- (PB-2) and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2024 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2006 and on or after 01.01.1984). Upper age limit will also be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of Candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST (H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of Candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

(iii) 2 (two) years additionally in respect of Candidates belonging to Ex-Servicemen category

Name of post : Dresser

No. of posts : 2

Educational qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Other Qualification :

a) 02 (two) years experience certificate on Dresser (Medical) work from a Govt. recognized Institute.

b) Trade skill including knowledge on contamination, sterilization and disinfection of instruments, preparation of chlorine solution, antiseptic & aseptic condition, procedure of decontamination, Cleaning & Bandaging wounds and other affected body parts.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000 – 60500/- with Grade Pay Rs.5000/- (PB-2) and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2024 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2006 and on or after 01.01.1984). Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of Candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST (H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of Candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

(iii) 2 (two) years additionally in respect of Candidates belonging to Ex-Servicemen category

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://slprbassam.in/

The online Application will be received with effect from 01-02-2024 and the last date of receiving Application will be 15-02-2024.

Application Fees : There is no application fee

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2