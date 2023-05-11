Assam Career : Sivasagar Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Sivasagar Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sivasagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chowkidar and Mali for temporary contractual engagement.

Name of post : Chowkidar [ O/o the CJM, Sivasagar]

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum VIII pass and Maximum HSLC pass

Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidates should not be more than 40 years of age and less than 18 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories as per rules.

Name of post : Mali [ O/o the SDJM (M), Nazira]

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum VIII pass and Maximum HSLC pass

Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidates should not be more than 40 years of age and less than 18 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories as per rules.

How to apply : Candidates must submit their applications in Standard Form of application published in the Assam Gazette Part-IX with self attested photocopies of testimonials regarding Age and Educational Qualification etc.

Candidates shall provide 3 copies of recent passport size photograph, 1 copy of which shall have

to be pasted on the space provided in the Standard Form of application. The candidates shall have to

write their names on the reverse side of the other 2 copies of the photographs.

Completed applications along with all testimonials as mentioned above should be addressed to

“The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sivasagar” and should reach the Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sivasagar on or before May 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here