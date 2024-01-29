Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant teaching positions or career in SIPRD Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Faculty Members on contractual basis.

Name of post : Faculty Member

No. of posts : 7

Also Read : Juron : A unique Assamese pre-wedding ritual

Discipline wise vacancies :

Social Work : 1

Sociology : 1

Rural Development : 1

Law : 1

Agriculture : 2

Financial Management : 1

Qualification :

Master Degree ( regular course) from a recognized University for the following disciplines-

Social Work

Sociology

Rural Development

Law

Agriculture

Financial Management

Applicants with PhD & NET qualified may be given preference

Also Read : Hema Malini among 100 other artistes to perform at 45 day long Raag Seva at Ram Mandir

Job Location :

The engaged faculty members may be placed in any of the Extension Centres or District Panchayat Resource Centres throughout Assam and is transferrable as per requirement of the institute

Experience :

Should have training / teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of two years

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2024

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprdrecruitment.in/ from 29/01/2024 to midnight of 23/02/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here