Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant teaching positions or career in SIPRD Assam.
State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Faculty Members on contractual basis.
Name of post : Faculty Member
No. of posts : 7
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Social Work : 1
- Sociology : 1
- Rural Development : 1
- Law : 1
- Agriculture : 2
- Financial Management : 1
Qualification :
Master Degree ( regular course) from a recognized University for the following disciplines-
- Social Work
- Sociology
- Rural Development
- Law
- Agriculture
- Financial Management
Applicants with PhD & NET qualified may be given preference
Job Location :
The engaged faculty members may be placed in any of the Extension Centres or District Panchayat Resource Centres throughout Assam and is transferrable as per requirement of the institute
Experience :
Should have training / teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of two years
Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month
Age Limit : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2024
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprdrecruitment.in/ from 29/01/2024 to midnight of 23/02/2024
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here