Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Silchar Medical College Assam.

Silchar Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Officer/Technical Assistant for an ICMR-NIE project titled “Hospital event-based surveillance for emerging infectious diseases in medical college hospitals in India” under the Department of Community Medicine. The Silchar Medical College & Hospital remains the only referral hospital in the southern part of Assam and so, is the sole custodian of health care system of the entire Barak Valley. Being in a very strategic geographic location, it also renders its services to the ailing community of the neighbouring states like Mizoram, North Tripura, West Manipur and South Meghalaya. A committee of Govt. of Assam in 1959 also found a cause to have a 3rd medical college of Assam in the Barak valley at Silchar. This subsequently lead to the birth of the Silchar Medical College at Ghungoor, Silchar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Technical Officer/Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

B.Sc. in Allied Health Sciences/Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Bachelor in Dental Science/ Bachelor in Public Health from recognized university/institute.

OR

M.Sc. in Allied Health Sciences/Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Master in Public Health from recognized university/institute

Desirable:

Experience in ICMR/DHR/IDSP/CSIR/DBT/ any other project/Medical College Expertise in computer operations (certificate to be enclosed) with data entry related works. Candidates with Diploma in Computers/DOEACC ‘O’ level or equivalent certificates is desirable

Salary : Rs. 28,100/- per month + HRA.

Age Limit: 18-45 years

Also Read : 10 beautiful baby girl names inspired by Goddess Saraswati

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th February 2025 at 11 AM in Department of Community Medicine, SMCH, Silchar

Reporting time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

The candidates will have to appear in front of the interview board along with the standard format of application, Biodata, recent self signed passport photograph & original certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here