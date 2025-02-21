Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of IT Specialists on contractual basis. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) set up on 2nd April 1990 under an Act of Indian Parliament, acts as the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for co-ordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities.

Name of post : Senior Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree in Indian or foreign equivalent required from an accredited institution

Experience :

At least 15+ years of experience with Information Technology. At least 10 years of most recent experience in project / program management, delivering large projects / programs end-to-end and team management Experience in Banking and Finance Domain will be an added advantage

Name of post : Network Operations Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech./ B.E. in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications/ Telecommunication Engineering or MCA or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies

Experience : 10-15 years of IT experience with a broad range of exposure to all aspects of Network/ Security/Infrastructure services

Name of post : Infrastructure Security Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Graduate from an accredited institution Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CEH, or equivalent are highly desirable

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, should be sent / forwarded only through email at [email protected] on or before March 21, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of << Post Code>> ,<< Name of the Post>><< Candidate Name>>”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here