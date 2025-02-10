Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career altogether of Junior Level Officer (Analyst – Fund of Funds Operations)

Name of post : Junior Level Officer (Analyst – Fund of Funds Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA / CFA

Experience : Prior work / practice experience of at least 5 years including 2 years’ experience also in similar role in Alternative Investment Fund / Venture Capital Fund / Fund of Funds / Financial Institutions/ Banks / Consulting Firm/ Services Agency.

Selection Procedure :

Selection is by way of shortlisting and also personal interview on a suitable date (candidates will get to know in due course) before the Selection Committee.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date only through

email at [email protected] on or before February 23, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line also shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<01>>, << Junior Level Officer (Analyst – Fund of Funds Operations)>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applicants should send the applications altogether with self-attested scanned copies of relevant certificate(s)/ documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, caste certificate, wherever applicable, as mentioned in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here