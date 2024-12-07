Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Data Analyst and Junior Data Analyst on full time contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Engineering Graduate/ Post-Graduate in related field such as Computer Science, IT, Electronics and Communications etc. OR MBA / PGDM OR MSc (Maths /Statistics / IT) OR equivalent qualification from recognized University.

ii) Candidate must have hands-on experience in Data Analytics tools like Excel, Python, R, SPSS, Power BI etc.

iii) Following additional qualifications shall be preferred-

(a) MBA/PGDM in Finance/ IT specialization from Indian/foreign recognized university

(b) Professional Certification such as FRM, PRM, CFA.

(c) Knowledge of advanced statistical and quantitative modelling skills (linear regression,

logistic regression, and other data mining /predictive modelling skills) etc

Experience : Prior experience of minimum 8 years working in the BFSI domain as Data Analyst.

Age limit : The candidate should not be more than 40 years old.

Name of post : Junior Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Engineering Graduate/ Post-Graduate in related field such as Computer Science, IT, Electronics and Communications etc. OR MBA / PGDM OR MSc (Maths /Statistics / IT) OR equivalent qualification from recognized University.

ii) Candidate must have hands-on experience in Data Analytics tools like Excel, Python, R, SPSS, Power BI etc.

iii) Following additional qualifications shall be preferred-

(a) MBA/PGDM in Finance/ IT specialization from Indian/foreign recognized university

(b) Professional Certification such as FRM, PRM, CFA.

(c) Knowledge of advanced statistical and quantitative modelling skills (linear regression,

logistic regression, and other data mining /predictive modelling skills) etc

Experience : Prior experience of minimum 3 years working in the BFSI domain as Data Analyst.

Age limit : The candidate should not be more than 35 years old.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date/ forwarded only through email at [email protected] on or before December 20, 2024.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>”

Applications should be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s)/ documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, caste certificate, wherever applicable, as mentioned in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here