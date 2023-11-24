Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical posts or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 11 vacant posts or career on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

AI/ML Automation Expert

Java Technical Lead

Senior Java Developer

Junior Java Developer

Senior UI Developer

Junior UI Developer

Senior Mobile Developer

Junior Mobile Developer

No. of posts :

AI/ML Automation Expert : 3

Java Technical Lead : 1

Senior Java Developer : 2

Junior Java Developer : 1

Senior UI Developer : 1

Junior UI Developer : 1

Senior Mobile Developer : 1

Junior Mobile Developer : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of SIDBI

Also Read : Useful recipes that you can make with tulsi and its benefits

Selection Procedure :

Selection would be by way of shortlisting and Personal Interview to be held online on a suitable date (to be informed in due course) before the Selection Committee. The Bank will undertake a preliminary screening of the applications for preparing, if necessary, to prepare a shortlist of eligible candidates to be called for interview. Thus, merely fulfilling the requirements laid down in the advertisement would not automatically entitle any candidate to be called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents only through email at itrecruitment@sidbi.in on or before December 02, 2023.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of < < Post Code> >, < < Name of the Post> >, < < Candidate Name> >” .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here