Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Business Analyst and Junior Business Analyst.

Name of post : Senior Business Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Engineering Graduate/ Post-Graduate in related field such as Computer Science, IT, Electronics and Communications etc. OR MBA / PGDM OR MSc (Maths / Statistics / IT) OR MCA OR equivalent

qualification from recognized University.

ii) Candidate must have hands-on experience in data analytics tools like Excel, Python, R, SQL, Power BI etc.

iii) Following additional qualifications shall be preferred-

(a) MBA/PGDM in Finance / IT specialization from Indian/foreign recognized university;

(b) Professional Certification such as FRM, PRM, CFA.

(c) Knowledge of advanced statistical and quantitative modelling skills (linear regression, logistic regression, and other data mining /predictive modelling skills) etc.

Experience :

i) Prior experience of minimum 5 years working in the BFSI domain as business analyst.

ii) Experience in Risk Management specifically in Credit Risk and rating/ monitoring mechanisms in large banks / NBFCs / reputed tier 1 consulting organizations would be preferred.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be more than 35 years old.

Name of post : Junior Business Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Engineering Graduate/ Post-Graduate in related field such as Computer Science, IT, Electronics and Communications etc. OR MBA / PGDM OR MSc (Maths / Statistics / IT) OR MCA OR equivalent

qualification from recognized University.

ii) Candidate must have hands-on experience in data analytics tools like Excel, Python, R, SQL, Power BI etc.

iii) Following additional qualifications shall be preferred-

(a) MBA/PGDM in Finance / IT specialization from Indian/foreign recognized university;

(b) Professional Certification such as FRM, PRM, CFA.

(c) Knowledge of advanced statistical and quantitative modelling skills (linear regression, logistic regression, and other data mining /predictive modelling skills) etc.

Experience :

i) Prior experience of minimum 2 years working in the BFSI domain as business analyst.

ii) Experience in Risk Management specifically in Credit Risk and rating/ monitoring mechanisms in large banks / NBFCs / reputed tier 1 consulting organizations would be preferred.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be more than 30 years old.

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi) as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date only through email at rimv@sidbi.in on or before November 24, 2023.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here