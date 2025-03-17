Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under SESTA Guwahati Assam.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Trainee and SLM Coordinator for the North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts: 2

Stipend/Pay: Rs 27,000/-per month

Age Limit: The age limit for applying is 27 years

Eligibility Criteria :

Passionate young persons who have the urge to work for rural disadvantaged communities to bring meaningful changes in their lives, with minimum of 16 years of education with a professional degree like B.sc (Agri), B.VSc, B.Fsc, B.Tech, or with a postgraduate degree M.A, MBA, M.Sc(Agri). M.F.sc, M. Com, M.C.A, having atleast 50 % marks (45% for SC/ST and OBC) in the last qualifying exam. Women and LGBTQ+ candidates are encouraged to apply.

Other requirement: Candidates must be good in Garo language (speaking, reading and

writing).

Job Nature : The job will be a field-based work and will need extensive travelling to rural areas and

implementation of different livelihood activities and projects in the project areas at field. S/he

will have to facilitate the rural communities visualize, plan and implement different activities and

also guide expansion strategies and initiatives along with review of operations in each of the

Blocks/Function s/he is in-charge of.

Name of post : SLM Coordinator

No. of posts: 1

Stipend/Pay: Rs. 30,000/- (5 yrs above), 25,000/- (3yrs to 5yrs), 20,000/- (2yrs to 3yrs), 15000/- (zero yrs).



Eligibility Criteria: Bachelor of Science (BSc) preferably with Agri or Botany background if not BSc

general. Women and LGBTQ+ candidates are encouraged to apply.

Other requirement: Candidates must be good in Garo language (speaking, reading and

writing).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV along with a Cover letter to [email protected] mentioning the subjectline as “Application for the post of SLM Coordinator/ Executive Trainee”.

Only shortlisted candidates will get information by phone and email for further process

Last date for submission of application: 27th March, 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2