Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in SBI Assam.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GM & Deputy CISO (Infra Security & Special Projects) and DGM (Incident

Response).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : GM & Deputy CISO (Infra Security & Special Projects)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

BE / BTech (Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology /

Information Security /Cybersecurity /Electronics / Electronics & Communications / Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above disciplines from a University / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

MCA

OR

M.E./ MTech / MSc in Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering / Information

Technology / Information Security /Cybersecurity /Electronics / Electronics & Communications /

Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above disciplines from a university / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Experience : Total experience (20+ years) in Information security/ Information technology, out

of which proven experience of 10-13 years in Infrastructure Security including Network, Cloud, System security and in implementing security projects.

Name of post : DGM (Incident Response)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

BE / BTech (Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology /

Information Security /Cybersecurity /Electronics / Electronics & Communications / Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above disciplines from a university / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

OR

MCA

OR

M.E./ MTech / MSc in Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Information Security /Cybersecurity /Electronics / Electronics & Communications /

Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above disciplines from a university / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. Professional certifications such as OSCP/ /CEH/EC-Council Certified Incident Handler (ECIH) /GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH) /CREST Registered Intrusion Analyst (CRIA) /CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) / CISSP/ CISM may be preferred.

Experience : Experience (15+ years) in Information security Out of which proven experience of 8-10 years in Incident response or related field.

Also Read : 10 bewitching ethnic looks of Palak Tiwari

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers up to 12th December 2024

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS /OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here