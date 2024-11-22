Applications are invited for recruitment of over 160 vacant positions or career in SBI Assam.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil)

No. of posts : 43

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of Experience in construction / maintenance of multistorey commercial / Institutional / residential buildings involving RCC framed construction or projects involving pile foundation, controlled concrete work, mix design, testing of materials or projects,

planning and control (preferably computer based) including experience in design, testing and preparation of cost estimates for construction work and checking of contractors bills etc

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Engineer- Electrical)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 2 years of Experience in installation, handling & maintenance of all electrical equipment’s viz UPS, Generators, energy saving devices, starters, motors, control panels, HT-LT, switch gears, cabling, water pumps, air-conditioning equipments, lifts, etc. and in preparation of tender specification and evaluation thereof.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Engineer- Fire)

No. of posts : 101

Qualification :

B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur

or

B.E / B. Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)

or

B.E / B. Tech (Fire technology & Safety Engineering)

or

Equivalent 4-year degree in Fire Safety from UGC recognized University / AICTE approved institution

or

Graduate of Institution of Fire Engineers (India / UK) or Divisional Officers course from NFSC, Nagpur and have minimum 3 years’ experience as a Station Officer or equivalent post in a City Fire Brigade / State Fire Brigade / In-Charge Fire Officer in Corporates / Big Industrial Complex or as a Fire Officer in State Govt Institutions / PSUs.

Experience :

i) If Educational qualification is B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur or B.E / B. Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) or B.E / B. Tech (Fire technology & Safety Engineering) or Equivalent 4-year degree in Fire Safety from UGC recognized University / AICTE approved institution: Composite experience of minimum 2 years in the field of Fire safety from any reputed organization.

ii) If Educational qualification is Graduate of Institution of Fire Engineers (India / UK) or Divisional Officers course from NFSC, Nagpur: Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Station Officer or equivalent post in a City Fire Brigade / State Fire Brigade / In-Charge Fire Officer in Corporates / Big Industrial Complex or as a Fire Officer in State Govt Institutions / PSUs

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the link available on SBI website

https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is December 12, 2024

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here