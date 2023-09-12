Applications are invited for various administrative positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 2000 vacant positions of Probationary Officers.

Name of post : Probationary Officer

No. of posts : 2000

Essential Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that

the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. would also be eligible

Age Limit : Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2002 and not earlier than 02.04.1993 (both days inclusive). Relaxation in Upper age limit shall be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online by using the website https://bank.sbi/careers/current-openings up to 27th September 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee will be Rs. 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here