Assam Career SBI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for recruitment of 5280 vacant positions or career in SBI Assam in 2023.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Circle Based Officers for year 2023.

Name of post : Circle Based Officer

No. of posts : 5280

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Experience :

Minimum 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 31.10.2023 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

Age Limit :

Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 31.10.2023 i.e. candidates must have been

born not later than 31.10.2002 and not earlier than 01.11.1993 (both days inclusive). Age limit relaxation is as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure :

The selection process consists of Online Test, Screening and Interview.

Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks

Online application and documents of candidates, who qualified in online examination, will be

placed before the Screening Committee. The Screening Committee constituted by the Bank will examine whether the candidates fulfil the required eligibility criteria of experience

Interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in

interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided

by the Bank

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers up to 12th December 2023

Application Fees :

General / EWS/ OBC : Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PwBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here