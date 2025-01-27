Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Sarupathar College Assam.

Sarupathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in the project entitled “Assessing the Role of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Empowering Women in Rural Assam.” Sarupathar College came into being on November 14th in the year 1970 with Mr. Muhi Kanta Tamuly as its Principal. The college is the outcome of toil and hardship of a host of leading personalities of the greater Sarupathar area, as they were longing to see the light of higher education in this outlying remote part of the country. The dream got wings with conviction when the college came under deficit grants of the Assam government in 1981. The college was awarded Grade ‘B’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2004. This institution is venturing into new frontiers in a quest for quality enhancement accommodating co-curricular activities, besides its general curriculum. It is able to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the Dhansiri Sub-Division in particular and other areas in general. The college bears the responsibility of uplifting the socio-economic development of the backward, rural and inter-state bordering region.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- p.m.

Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% with NET/M.Phil/Ph.D.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- p.m.

Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th January 2025 from 10 AM onwards

The venue of interview is Sarupathar College, P.O. Sarupathar, Golaghat (Assam), Pin- 785601

How to apply :

Candidates must bring their Bio-data, original documents, and a set of self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates (educational qualifications, experience, etc.) during the time of walk-in-interview

