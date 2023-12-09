Applications are invited for recruitment of 92 vacant positions or career in SAIL Assam.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates belonging to categories of SC / ST / OBC (NCL) for recruitment to the post or career of Management Trainee. SAIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) is India’s largest steel producer with around 17.43 MT of Hot Metal and 16.15 MT of Crude Steel production. With Annual Turnover of more than Rs. 61000 crores in 2019-20, SAIL is one of the ‘Maharatna CPSE’ of country and has been the pivot of the domestic steel industry has continuously moved with the times to carve a niche for itself among the leading steel producers of the World. SAIL Plants together produce the widest spectrum of steel products in the country, covering both flat and long product segments, providing cost-effective and superior quality of products and services.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 92

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemical Engineering : 3

Civil Engineering : 3

Electrical Engineering : 26

Instrumentation Engineering : 7

Mechanical Engineering : 34

Mettalurgy Engineering : 5

Mining Engineering : 14

Qualification : Degree in Engineering with 65% marks in relevant disciplines

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sailcareers.com/ from 11th December 2023 to 31st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here