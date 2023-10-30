Assam Career SAI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Infrastructure) on contract basis.
Name of post : Consultant (Infrastructure)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University
Desired Qualification : MTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University
Experience : 8 years experience in relevant field
Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month
Age Limit : 50 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs up to 12th November 2023 till 5 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here