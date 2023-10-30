Assam Career SAI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Infrastructure) on contract basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Infrastructure)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

Desired Qualification : MTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

Experience : 8 years experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs up to 12th November 2023 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here