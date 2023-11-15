Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SAI Assam.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Chef. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984 to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports.
Name of post : Assistant Chef
No. of posts : 5
Also Read : Bhai Dooj 2023 : 5 most popular brother sister jodis of Bollywood
Qualification : Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology / Bachelor of Hotel Management/ BSc in Culinary Arts / BA in Culinary Arts from a recognized University / Institution
OR
UG Diploma in Culinary Arts / Food Production or equivalent from a recognized University / Institution (UG Diploma must be of 1-2 year duration) with 1 year of work experience in relevant field
Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 30000/- to 50000/- per month
Also Read : PRS Oberoi : The business tycoon who transformed the Indian hospitality industry
Age Limit : Not more than 50 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs up to 11 AM of 1st December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here