Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SAI Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Chef. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984 to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports.

Name of post : Assistant Chef

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology / Bachelor of Hotel Management/ BSc in Culinary Arts / BA in Culinary Arts from a recognized University / Institution

OR

UG Diploma in Culinary Arts / Food Production or equivalent from a recognized University / Institution (UG Diploma must be of 1-2 year duration) with 1 year of work experience in relevant field

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 30000/- to 50000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs up to 11 AM of 1st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here