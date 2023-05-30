Assam Career : RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam.

Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant positions under the project entitled “Epigenetic modification and risk of liver cancer in high incidence region of North-East India.”

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : Graduate in Science subjects from a recognized University with 3 (three) years of relevant work experience in a recognized institution. Or Master’s degree in Science

subjects from a recognized University.

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Top medical colleges in North East India

Name of post : Project Laboratory Technician III

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : 12 Pass in science subjects with two·years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or One-year DMLT plus one year required experience in a organization.

Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in-interview for the above positions will be held on 13th June 2023 in ICMR – RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 10:30 AM

Also Read : 5 heartwarming winning moments of IPL 2023 winner CSK

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and

certificates, duly self-attested.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here