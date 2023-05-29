Assam Career : RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam.

Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project entitled “Human Pulmonary Paragonimiasis in Crab Eating Communities and Smear Negative Suspected TB cases from States of India.”

Name of post : Project Data Entry Operator A

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th pass from recognized board. A typing speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

Name of post : Project Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : High School & Equivalent

Salary : Rs. 15800/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13th June 2023 in ICMR – RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and

certificates, duly self-attested

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here