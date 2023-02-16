Assam Career RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRCNE, Dibrugarh, Assam.

ICMR-RMRCNE, Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project ” Microbial detection within minutes: Development of rapid, low cost, ultra-sensitive, mobile app-based CRISPR Technologies for detection of clinically important bacterial infections and drug resistance” purely on temporary contract basis.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree in Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/ Molecular Genetics or other relevant subjects with 3 (three) years of research experience.

Or

Master’s degree in Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Molecular Genetics or other relevant subjects

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician III (Field Worker)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician

Or

12th pass in science subjects and one year DMLT plus one-year relevant experience in a recognized organization

Or

12th pass in science subjects and 2 (two) years relevant field /laboratory experience. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th March 2023 in ICMR-RMRCNE, Dibrugarh, Assam. Reporting time is up to 10: 30 AM

How to apply : Eligible candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here