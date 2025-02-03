Applications are invited for recruitment of 300 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Engineer

No. of posts : 62

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 10

Geo-Technical : 1

Structural Engineering : 3

Environment : 1

Traffic T & T : 1

Economics & Statistics : 1

Geology : 1

Architecture : 2

Geophysics : 1

SHE Expert : 2

Social Science : 1

Electrical : 8

Signal & Telecommunication : 2

Mechanical : 25

Chemical : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in relevant disciplines with 1 year post-qualification work experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 91

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 25

Geo-Technical : 1

Structural Engineering : 5

Environment : 1

Traffic T & T : 1

Economics & Statistics : 1

Geology : 2

Architecture : 3

Geophysics : 1

SHE Expert : 3

Social Science : 1

Electrical : 10

Signal & Telecommunication : 4

Mechanical : 30

Chemical : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in relevant disciplines with 2 years post-qualification work experience

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 89

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 30

Geo-Technical : 1

Structural Engineering : 5

Environment : 1

Traffic T & T : 1

Economics & Statistics : 1

Geology : 1

Architecture : 3

Geophysics : 2

SHE Expert : 3

Social Science : 1

Electrical : 12

Signal & Telecommunication : 6

Mechanical : 20

Chemical : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in relevant disciplines with 5 years post-qualification work experience

Name of post : Senior Manager

No. of posts : 58

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 10

Geo-Technical : 2

Structural Engineering : 7

Environment : 2

Traffic T & T : 2

Economics & Statistics : 2

Geology : 1

Architecture : 2

Geophysics : 1

SHE Expert : 2

Social Science : 2

Electrical : 5

Signal & Telecommunication : 3

Mechanical : 15

Chemical : 2

Also Read : Who is the founder of ‘India’s first men’s makeup brand’?

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in relevant disciplines with 8 years post-qualification work experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/ up to February 20, 2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Last date for payment of application fees is February 20, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here