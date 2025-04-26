Assam Career RITES Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associates in 2025. RITES Limited, is a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. It came into being on April 26, 1974. The company is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization. It provides a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India. This is a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. The company provides diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is unique due to its diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc.

Name of post : Project Associate

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Bachelor of Engineering in any field

The candidate should possess Degree recognized by AICTE; from a University incorporated by an

Act of Central or State legislature in India or other Educational Institutions which came into being under an Act of Parliament or declared to be Deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Sections A & B examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) which is considerable as equivalent to Degree by Govt. of India and recognized by AICTE, is also acceptable.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidate belonging to General/ EWS category (and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC(NCL)/ PWD applying against unreserved posts) should have first class degree/ minimum 60% marks in Minimum Qualification for consideration against unreserved posts. Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PWD as applicable) should have at least 50% marks in Minimum Qualification for consideration against reserved posts.

Experience : Minimum 1 years’ Post Qualification Experience in risk profiling/ vendor risk management /assessment with advance knowledge in computer.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date for Online application is 12.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here