Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant managerial positions or career in RITES Limited Assam.

RITES Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager(Finance) on regular basis. RITES Ltd., a Nav Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India is a premier multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.

Name of post : Assistant Manager(Finance)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

Also Read : 10 beautiful wishes to share on Magh Bihu

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in any of the following field:

i) Banking

ii) GST or Income-tax

iii) Accounts preparation

iv) Audit

v) Involvement in any Tendering processes

vi) Bill passing

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online

in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees : 29.01.2024 up to 12:00 PM

While submitting the online application, the system would generate ‘Registration No.’ on top of

online form filled up by the candidate. Note down this “Registration No.” and quote it for all

further communication with RITES Ltd.

Also Read : 10 underrated characters of Ramayan

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Candidates should note that the fee submitted through any other mode except the mode specified, will not be accepted by RITES and such applications will be treated as without fee and will be summarily rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here