Applications are invited for recruitment of over 70 vacant positions or career in REC Limited Assam.

REC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 70 vacant posts or career on direct recruitment basis. REC limited is a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise and a well acclaimed Non-Banking Financial Company endowed with ‘Infrastructure Finance’ Company status. Domestically, REC holds the highest credit rating from CRISIL, ICRA, IRRPL & CARE and internationally rated at par with the sovereign ratings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Deputy General Manager (Engineering)

General Manager (Engineering)

Chief Manager (Engineering)

Manager (Engineering)

Deputy Manager (Engineering)

Assistant Manager (Engineering)

Officer (Engineering)

Deputy Manager (F&A)

Officer (F&A)

Deputy Manager (HR)

Officer (HR)

Deputy Manager (IT)

Assistant Manager (IT)

Officer (IT)

Officer (Fire Safety)

Chief Manager (CS)

Manager (CS)

Deputy Manager (CS)

Officer (CS)

General Manager (CC)

Chief Manager (Law)

Deputy Manager (Law)

Officer (Law)

Officer (CSR)

Deputy Manager (Secretarial)

Assistant Manager (Secretarial)

Officer (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts :

Deputy General Manager (Engineering) : 2

General Manager (Engineering) : 2

Chief Manager (Engineering) : 2

Manager (Engineering) : 3

Deputy Manager (Engineering) : 6

Assistant Manager (Engineering) : 5

Officer (Engineering) : 17

Deputy Manager (F&A) : 2

Officer (F&A) : 2

Deputy Manager (HR) : 1

Officer (HR) : 1

Deputy Manager (IT) : 1

Assistant Manager (IT) : 1

Officer (IT) : 11

Officer (Fire Safety) : 1

Chief Manager (CS) : 1

Manager (CS) : 2

Deputy Manager (CS) : 1

Officer (CS) : 1

General Manager (CC) : 1

Chief Manager (Law) : 1

Deputy Manager (Law) : 2

Officer (Law) : 1

Officer (CSR) : 1

Deputy Manager (Secretarial) : 2

Assistant Manager (Secretarial) : 1

Officer (Rajbhasha) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of REC Limited

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recindia.nic.in/ up to 6 PM of 31st December 2024

Application Fees :

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000/- (One Thousand Only). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, PwBD, Ex-servicemen and internal candidates are exempted from payment of this application fee.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here