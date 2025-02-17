Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Radhamadhab College Silchar Assam.

Radhamadhab College Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal. Radhamadhab College, Silchar has set up before it twin objectives – to provide the society and the nation with quality higher education; and to contribute to the physical, intellectual, aesthetic and moral growth of the youths with a sense of commitment towards building a better tomorrow. The ultimate goal of the college is to make the Institute a centre of excellence in the field of higher education. The college takes constant endeavour to prepare the students for their future career and thus to inspire them to play a meaningful role in the changing needs of the nation. The ultimate goal of the college is to make the institution “a centre of excellence in the field of Higher Education”. To achieve this goal, systematic approach, introduction of innovative academic programme and planned approach in infrastructural development adopted in recent years in this institute to produce trained and skilled student for betterment of the society. The college has also introduced meaningful co-curricular activities to generate a sense of discipline, ethical and moral values in the students and centre for extension activities to involve students in community service and to develop a sense of sharing. Participation in literary and cultural competitions definitely brings out the talent and helping them to develop into whole personality so as to enable them to contribute towards nation building. However, the college feels that, it is a gradual ongoing process and need co-operation from all quarters of the society.

Name of post : Principal

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification required and other eligibility criteria are as per OM no. AHE.45/2019/2 Dated 25/02/2019 of Department of Higher Education, Govt of Assam (available in the college website www.rmcollege.org)

How to apply :

The candidate should submit their applications in prescribed proforma issued by the DHE,

Assam with complete Bio-data and attested copies of all required testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable A/c payee demand draft for Rs.5,000.00 (Rupees Five Thousand) only to be drawn in favour of the Principal, Radhamadhab College, Silchar-788006

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Radhamadhab College, Silchar-788006

Last date for submission of applications is 4th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here