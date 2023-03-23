Assam Career : Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai.

Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, Academic Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.1,44,200- Rs.2,18,200

Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.1,44,200- Rs.2,18,200

Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.1,44,200- Rs.2,18,200

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000-Rs.1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 14500

a) A Post-Graduate degree in Commerce from a recognized university with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale along with at least 2 years of experience in Accounting in Govt.

Organization or Public Sector undertaking /Research Organization.

Or

b) A professional qualification from either ICWAI or ICAI or MBA Finance with 2 years of experience in Accounting in Govt. Organization or Public Sector undertaking /Research Organization.

Age Limit : As per State Govt. Rule (Vide Govt. order no. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2nd September, 2020)

How to apply : Candidate have to apply in prescribed application form (available in the website https://rtuassam.ac.in/) along with self-attested photocopies of relevant documents and accompanied by a bank draft of Rs. 2000 (Non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The applications must reach the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India)” by April 17, 2023

The applications should be send in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here