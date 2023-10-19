Assam Career POWERGRID Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 204 vacant positions in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID).

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officer Trainees and Engineer Trainees.

Name of post : Officer Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 20

Essential Qualification : CA / CMA pass as on 13.11.2023

Pay Scale : Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 13.11.2023 (Candidates should have been born on or after 13.11.1995)

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise of Written Test / Computer Based Test, followed by Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment and Personal Interview of the candidates who qualify in the Test and are shortlisted category wise for the GD and Interview.

Also Read : Namita Thapar gets hooked with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s book

Name of post : Engineer Trainee

No. of posts : 184

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 144

Civil : 28

Electronics : 6

Computer Science : 6

Essential Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Pay Scale : Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 10.11.2023 (Candidates should have been born on or after 10.11.1995)

Selection Procedure : The Selection Process consists of normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2023, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.

Also Read : IFS officer compares a lone elephant with a college kid

How to apply :

For the post of Officer Trainee (Finance), candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ from 24.10.2023 (1700 hrs) to 13.11.2023 (2359 hrs)

For the post of Engineer Trainee, candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ from 20.10.2023 (1700 hrs) to 10.11.2023 (2359 hrs)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2