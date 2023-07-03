Assam Career : PNRD Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD), Assam.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ombudsperson under different districts in the state.

Name of post : Ombudsperson

Qualification : The candidates should have at least ten (10) years of experience in public administration, law, academics, social work or management and should not be a member of a recognized political party or banned organization. The candidate must be physically active and capable of conducting field tours, inspections and should be able to visits remote locations in the districts.

Remuneration : The Ombudsman shall be allowed compensation only in the form of fee of Rs. 2250/- (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty) per sitting with maximum upper limit of Rs. 45,000/- (Forty Five Thousand) per month. Besides, TA/DA as admissible to class-1 officer of the State Government will be paid for conducting field visit as and when required.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://pnrdhcms.org or https://rural.assam.gov.in up to 30th July.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here