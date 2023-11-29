Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Office of Executive Engineer (PHE) Nalbari Assam.

The Office of Executive Engineer (PHE) cum District Mission Director, JJM Assam, Nalbari PHE Division Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Coordinator-FM. The contact period of the District Coordinator-FM is initially for a period of 11 months. Further extension will be based on the performance appraisal of the concerned person and project requirement. Engagemnent will be purely on temporary basis and no way will be made permanent. No TA/DA will be admissible to the candidate for appearing the interview.

Name of post : District Coordinator-FM

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years full time M.Com in Accountancy/ Finance or MBA (Finance) from recognized University/Institution.

Also Read : Spiritual significance of Raas Mahotsav

Experience : At least 2 years experience in financial management activities with proficient level of

PFMS activities

Salary : Rs. 32,000.00 per month

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 1st November, 2023.

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit in Northeast India during Christmas

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November 2023 at 11 AM in O/o the EE (PHE) cum DMD, JJM, Assam, Nalbari PHE Division

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here