Assam Career Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 10 vacant technical positions in Pawan Hans Limited.

Pawan Hans Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trainee Technicians on contractual basis.

Name of post : Trainee Technician

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Degree in Mechanical / Aeronautical / Electronics / Electricals / Electronics & Communication / Instrumentation from a recognized University / Institution.

Or

AME Course from a DGCA Recognized Institute.

Or

Aircraft Engineering Maintenance Course in B1.3 or B2 category from a DGCA Recognized Institute. Preference will, however, be given to candidates having done AME Course in B2 Category. Preference will also be given to candidates who have passed DGCA modules.

Experience : One year post qualification experience of maintenance of Transport Aircraft or Helicopter. Preference will be given to the candidates who are willing to be posted at PHL Bases/Locations in North-East Region of the country.

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 16,500/- (all inclusive)

Upper Age Limit : 25 years

How to apply : Candidates meeting the above requirement may visit careers tab on the Company’s website www.pawanhans.co.in and should apply online only.

The applicants should also send the duly filled & signed print out of the online application form after affixing a recent passport size photograph accompanied with copies of self-attested testimonials in support of age, caste/class, qualification, experience, Pay/CTC, etc. along with a Demand Draft (towards application fee – non refundable) for Rs. 118/- (Rupees One Two hundred and ninety five only) inclusive of GST @ 18% drawn in favour of Pawan Hans Limited payable at DELHI/NOIDA (SC/ST candidates & Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fee).

Applications complete in all respects as detailed above duly super scribing the envelope with the post applied for must reach to: HOD (HR) , Pawan Hans Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise), Northern Region, Rohini Heliport, Sector 36, Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, Delhi-110085 on or before 20th November 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here