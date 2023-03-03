Assam Career ONGC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Officer- Surgery at ONGC Hospital Assam Asset on a consolidated honorarium.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer- Surgery

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,30,000/- per month

Qualification : MS (General Surgery)

How to apply :

Candidates need to mail the following documents in pdf/jpeg/jpg format (mentioning their name and name of document) to email id – recruitmentassam@ongc.co.in:-

i. Duly signed and filled application format at Annexure 1.

ii. Scanned copy of any one Photo identity proof like PAN Card, Aadhar card, Passport, Driving License. Voter I Card.

iii. Scanned copy of Passport size photograph in jpg/ jpeg format. (upto 200 kb size)

iv. Class 10th Board Certificate containing Date of Birth (DOB). No other proof for determining Date of Birth shall be considered.

v. Consolidated Marksheet of MBBS Degree

vi. M.B.B.S. Degree Certificate

vii. Degree and marksheets for MS (General Surgery).

viii. Internship Completion Certificate.

ix. Valid Registration Certificate with the statutory registration Council like MCI etc.

x. Proof of Higher Qualification (if any) – Mark sheet of all semesters and Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

xi. Experience Certificate (if any).

xii. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from existing employer, if any (in case the candidate is a regular employee in a Govt. organisation / PSU).

xiii. Valid proof of change of name (in case, applicable).

Last date for submission of applications along with relevant documents is March 15, 2023 (23:59 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here