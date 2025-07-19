Applications are invited for recruitment of over 50 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.
Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Engineers.
Name of post : Superintending Geologist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Geology / Applied Geology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) and having subject of Mathematics at Graduation Level (excluding PG in Computational Seismology).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience
Name of post : Manager (F&A)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification & Experience :
Associate member of ICAI/ICMAI.
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Instrumentation)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in
CGPA) in Instrumentation Engineering (Including Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Instrumentation & Control Engineering, Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics, Instrumentation & Control Engineering etc.).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Pipeline T&I)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s degree of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) in Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication Engineering (Excluding
Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering etc.).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Electrical)
No. of posts : 8
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) (Excluding Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering etc.).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Civil)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Civil Engineering with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Manager (HR)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience :
MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management /HR/ HRD/ HRM of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)
OR
Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations / Labour Welfare of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)
OR
Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)
OR
PGDM / MBA of minimum 2 years duration with Specialization in HR from IIM with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Drilling)
No. of posts : 10
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% (or equivalent in CGPA).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Production)
No. of posts : 7
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum/ Mechanical / Chemical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% (or equivalent in CGPA)
OR
Post Graduate degree in Petroleum Engineering/ Technology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) and having Engineering degree at graduation level
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Environment)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks
OR
Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks
OR
Master’s degree in Environmental Science of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Logistics)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power/ Manufacturing/ Production / Mechatronics / Mining/ Marine/ Robotics Engineering etc)
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Field Engineering)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power/ Manufacturing/ Production / Mechatronics / Mining/ Marine/ Robotics Engineering etc)
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Pipeline Mechanical)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power / Manufacturing/ Production /
Mechatronics /Mining/ Marine/ Robotics Engineering etc).
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Manager (Contracts & Purchase)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.
Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Reservoir)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) OR Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering/Technology of minimum 02 years duration with 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) having Engineering at Graduation level
AND
Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience
How to apply :
Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through
the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers at OIL webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/advertisement-list up to 18/08/2025, 23:59 hrs
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here