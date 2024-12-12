Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Chemist-Fields.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist-Fields

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Master’s Degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (Two) years duration from a Government of India recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience of handling drilling/ workover fluids in E&P industry (Drilling and Workover Wells).

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years. Upper age limit is 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th December 2024 in OIL Human Resources Office, 5th Floor, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while

reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable;

g) Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable;

h) Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

i) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as mentioned above

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here