Applications are invited for recruitment of 46 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant and Contractual Assistant Mechanic- Pump/ Assistant Mechanic-ICE

Name of post : Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 04(Four) years post qualification relevant experience of working in drilling rigs as topman/floorman/ maintenance crew.

(iv) Knowledge & experience of working at height like crown-block, assembling & dismantling of drilling rig mast & sub structure, Placement & maintenance of mud-tank system etc. is essential.

(v) Preference will be given to those with drilling rig work experience in maintenance activities of Draw-works, solid-control equipment including screen replacement, Pneumatic & Hydraulic Rig

Floor equipment and their connections.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Mechanic- Pump/Assistant Mechanic- ICE

No. of posts : 38

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter/Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Assistant Mechanic (Pump) or Assistant Mechanic (ICE).

(iv) Knowledge of operation and maintenance of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps/knowledge on operation of ICE engines is essential.

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th December 2024 at 5th floor, OIL Human Resources Office, Duliajan. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

For the post of Contractual Assistant MechanicPump/ Assistant Mechanic-ICE, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th December 2024 at Duliajan Club Auditorium, Duliajan. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates should fill the Personal Biodata (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date(s) for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s):

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here