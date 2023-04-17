Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates (domicile of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) for the posts of Contractual Electrical Supervisor and Contractual Electrical Technician purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement for Field Headquarters,

Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Electrical Supervisor

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) 03 (three) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid Electrical Supervisory Certificate of Competency of Part-1, Part-2, Part-3 & Part-4 as issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Govt. of Assam. Preference will be given to candidates having Part-8 of Supervisor’s License.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience in Government / Semi Government/PSU/Public Limited Organisations

Also Read : 10 non-bridal jewellery looks of Kiara Advani that are perfect for weddings

Name of post : Contractual Electrical Technician

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

(i) Trade certificate in Electrician Trade from a Government recognised Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess Valid Electrical Workmen Permit for Part (i) & (ii) as issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Govt. of Assam

Also Read : Benefits of drinking ghee coffee

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th April 2023 at Employee Welfare

Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Registration Time for the interview is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data, 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph and original and self-attested photocopy of documents/ certificates/ testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here