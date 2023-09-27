Assam Career Oil India Limited

Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual
Assistant Operator – Road Roller purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement in Civil Engineering Department, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Operator – Road Roller

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification :

1. Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

2. Must possess a valid driving license for operation of Road Roller /Excavator/ Vibratory Soil
Compactor/Asphalt Compactor issued by Government of Assam/Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification work experience as Operator / Assistant Operator of Road Roller / Excavator /Vibratory Soil Compactor/Asphalt Compactor.

Emoluments :

  • Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any
  • Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and forty) only per day for each working day.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th October 2023 at Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data in prescribed format along with original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

