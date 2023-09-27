Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual

Assistant Operator – Road Roller purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement in Civil Engineering Department, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Operator – Road Roller

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification :

1. Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

2. Must possess a valid driving license for operation of Road Roller /Excavator/ Vibratory Soil

Compactor/Asphalt Compactor issued by Government of Assam/Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification work experience as Operator / Assistant Operator of Road Roller / Excavator /Vibratory Soil Compactor/Asphalt Compactor.

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and forty) only per day for each working day.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th October 2023 at Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data in prescribed format along with original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here