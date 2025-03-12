Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam.

Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Engineer on contract for ERP.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Graduate Engineer on contract for ERP

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelors degree in Engineering (Any discipline) of 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of domain experience on Contract & Purchase activities including inventory management.

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 22 years. Upper age limit: 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th March 2025. Time of Registration is from 7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. The venue is in OIL Human Resources Office, 5th Floor, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with the following documents-

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s)

and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if

applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if

applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release

Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if

applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is

working in any organization.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here