Assam Career Office of District & Sessions Judge Karimganj Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Office of District & Sessions Judge Karimganj.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Karimganj is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant positions for its ePOSCO court on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 26,000/- per month

Qualification : BCA with 60% mark. B.Sc. with one year PG Diploma in Computer Science/ Application with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution and with atleast 1 (one) Year working experience from a reputed institution/organization. Diploma Holder from Polytechnic in Computer Science/Engineering or Electronics and Telecommunication

with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution and atleast 2 (two) years working experience from reputed institution/ organization.

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification :

1) Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary Examination from any recognized Board / Council/ University

2) Candidate should posses a Diploma/Certificate in Stenography/ Shorthand from ITI/ Polytechnic/ any other recognized institute.

3) Candidate must have adequate knowledge of the official language of Assam.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with knowledge of computer. (Both Retired Court staff and new candidates having the above mentioned qualification shall be considered)

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification :

1. Candidate must be Class VIII pass from a recognized school but below H.S.L.C. ( A candidate who

has passed H.S.L.C. shall be ineligible for the post).

2. Candidate must hold valid driving license issued by the competent authority to drive LMV /

Four wheeler vehicle for not less than 5 (five) years

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Qualification : Candidate must be Class VIII pass from a recognized school but below H.S.L.C. ( A candidate who has passed H.S.L.C. shall be ineligible for the post).

Age Limit : Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 01-01 -2023 i.e. Candidates must be born on or before 01-01-2005 and on or after 01-01-1983. Upper Age relaxation 5 years for SC / ST(P)/ ST(H) and 3 years for OBC/MOBC.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with self-attested photocopies of all relevant testimonials regarding Educational qualification, Experience certificate (wherever applicable), caste, Age proof, Employment Exchange Registration card, Professional/Driving License (for the post of Driver) along with 3 (three) recent (taken after 1st January, 2023) passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side to the Office of District & Sessions Judge Karimganj . The last date for receipt of applications is February 27, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here